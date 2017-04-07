Wind of change: To pick chiefs for police posts in Ghaziabad, sub-inspectors told to give interviews

The postings to police posts in Ghaziabad will now be done only after the ‘darogas’ (sub-inspectors) appear for an interview before a panel of officers headed by senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The move comes ahead of a probable round of transfers in the state after the new government took over under chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Thursday, 18 sub-inspectors were called for an interview for postings at four police posts. The interview was conducted at the official residence of the Ghaziabad SSP after a call for applications was flashed over the RT-set. The move took many by surprise. Four sub-inspectors decided not to appear when they heard about the interview before the panel.

“The panel consists of two IPS officers and also the deputy SP of the police post concerned. The procedure is presently is applicable only for postings at police posts and not for police stations as we already have a limited number of inspectors who can be given charge of police stations. After the interview, the sub-inspectors were graded and those qualifying will be given charge of the police post,” said Deepak Kumar, SSP, Ghaziabad.

During the interview held for four police posts under Indirapuram, Sahibabad and Link Road police station areas, the candidates were asked specific questions about record keeping, police regulations, sections and procedures under the IPC and the Criminal Procedure Code.

“We also looked to their record, appearance and ability to deal with the public. Their background was also checked to ascertain whether their record during previous postings. Of the 18 who were called to appear, only 14 attended. Four who get the highest grade will get posted,” the SSP said.

The officials said the new procedure was put in place as decisions of postings often draw criticism

On March 25, the officials also ordered an immediate shuffle of 607 police personnel. The officials said this was done in compliance of a previous 2010 government order, that allows the transfer of personnel posted for three years or more at a particular police station.

A couple of days before the decision, the district police chief also suspended 44 personnel, constables and head constables on charges of irregularities and non-compliance with duties.