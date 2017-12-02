With revised plan, Ghaziabad eyes spot in Smart City scheme

Ghaziabad: The high-powered committee of the state government has given a clearance to Ghaziabad’s Smart City plan (SCP) so that it can compete with other cities in the next Smart City competition to be held by the Union urban development ministry.

The officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said the present plan comprises development features to the tune of ₹2,240 crore, including ₹1,615 crore under the area-based development and another ₹625 crore under pan-area development.

“The plan has been cleared and will be submitted soon to the central government. This time, we have made qualitative and quantitative additions to the plan which includes stress on solid waste management, pollution control measures such as roping in electric buses, more use of solar energy and developing green belts,” CP Singh, municipal commissioner, said.

He said certain spaces have been identified, especially near metro stations, where the concept of pedestrian pathways and use of electric vehicles have been proposed.

“Under this plan, we have also stressed on housing for all and start-ups,” Singh said.

Under the Smart city plan, the cities across the country will compete and get funds from the central government for development if selected.

Ghaziabad has failed in making it to the previous two lists. In the first round in 2016, the city failed to make it to the top 20 cities. In the second round, in September last year, Ghaziabad ranked 53rd of a total 63 cities.

Following the second round, the corporation was asked to incorporate features on solid waste management and ways to tackle pollution in its plan.

The officials were also asked to suggest ways to improve the condition of industries and for setting up incubation centres to aid start-ups.

The corporation was asked to detail a smart mobility plan, which includes revamping existing parking lots, creating amusement parks and affordable housing, and introducing a multimodal parking facility.

Under the area-based development plan, officials this time have chosen areas near Sahibabad vegetable market, Vasundhara and Sahibabad Site 4 Industrial Area.

“We have improved upon the previous plan and key features include an intelligent traffic management system and the use of surveillance cameras. Provision for footpaths, cycle tracks and e-bicycles has been retained from the previous plan,” an official said.

A day before the last phase of civic bodies’ poll, the state government has decided to recommend names of Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Rampur and Ghaziabad to be developed as smart cities.

The fourth and final round to select districts to be covered under the smart city project will be held in the year-end.