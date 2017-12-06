Woman, daughter found dead in Greater Noida apartment; son is prime suspect

A woman and her daughter were found dead at their flat in 11th Avenue of Gaur City-2 of Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Anjali Agarwal, 42, and Kanika, 11. The matter came to light after the calls of Anjali’s husband Soumya Agarwal went unanswered.

Soumya Agarwal, a businessman who deals with tiles had gone to Surat in Gujarat on early morning of December 3.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, said “ Soumya Agarwal made several calls to his wife on Tuesday, but there was no response. Later, he reported the matter to his cousin identified as Virat who reached the flat.”

When Virat reached the spot, he found that the house was locked. He called the police as there was no response from inside.

A police team rushed to the spot and broke open the door. The mother-daughter duo were found lying on the bed. Police also found a cricket bat with blood stains near the body.

“We suspect the murder has been committed by the sixteen year old son, who has been spotted leaving the house in the CCTV footage. He was also present at the house and has left apparently after committing the crime. Because no has entered or exit from the flat. The sixteen year old is absconding and police has launched manhunt to nab him,” Sharma said.