Woman held for kidnapping one-year-old girl from Ghaziabad

The police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old girl from outside her house at Gagan Vihar in Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening. A CCTV installed near the girl’s house helped her family and the police find out what happened.

Police officials said the woman was traced to Nand Nagri in Delhi and arrested with the help of Delhi police. They brought her and the girl, Amar Jeet, to Sahibabad police station on Thursday afternoon.

“We are inquiring as to why the woman took the child. The girl was rescued with the help of Delhi police from Nand Nagri area. The CCTV helped us find about the incident, but the woman was wearing black clothes and her identity could not be ascertained from the footage,” said Anup Singh, circle officer (Sahibabad).

The girl’s parents had been searching for her since she went missing on Wednesday evening.

“Her mother left her playing outside the house and later realised that she was missing. We searched for her a lot and finally went to the police station late at night when we lost all hopes of finding our child. We came to know from a CCTV installed at a house nearby that my daughter was kidnapped around 4.50pm. We searched everywhere but could not find her. On Thursday, the police informed us that she was rescued and the woman arrested,” said Bhram Singh, the girl’s father who is a furniture maker.