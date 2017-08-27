Woman murdered in Noida over ‘affair’, husband held

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband over suspicion of an illicit relation with his brother. The incident took place at their residence in Bahlolpur village in Noida on Saturday. The man’s brother is missing since the incident.

The body was found in a pool of blood. The husband, Satveer, informed about the murder to the police on Saturday evening around 8pm. He said that he found the body when he returned home from work.

The woman’s parents alleged that Satveer was responsible.

The circle officer (Noida city-2), Rajeev Kumar Singh, told Hindustan Times that the woman lost a lot of blood due to the stab injury to her abdomen. There are also some abrasions on her neck, the officer said.

“We suspect the woman might have died about eight hours before the crime was reported. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” Singh said.

The couple has two children, of whom the elder one was at her grandparents’ place in Khurja and the younger one was at school during the incident.

Satveer said he returned home from work around 8pm and found the body on the floor. The couple lived in a rented accommodation in Bahlolpur.

The police booked her husband under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.