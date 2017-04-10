Women vandalise liquor shop in residential area of Barola village in Noida

The protests against liquor shops across state reached Noida on Monday. A group of women vandalised vends selling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and countrymade liquor in Barola village. The police have registered a case against 59 people, including two women.

However, only nine of the 59 to be booked have been identified.

According to the police, a group of around 20 women had gathered outside a liquor shop situated near the cremation ground and started protesting. The women were demanding that the liquor shop in the residential area are shut.

The women later entered the shop and vandalised both the shops, which are located adjacent to each other. Around two dozen cartons of liquor bottles were taken out and thrown on the road. The bottles were smashed with batons and later set afire.

Police said the women were backed by a group of men who were standing outside and filming the incident on their mobile phones. The incident took place at 1pm. The protesters fled before the police team reached the spot.

After the incident, superintendent of police (city) Dinesh Yadav along with other police officers also reached the spot to review the situation.

Yadav said, “A case of mischief has been registered at Sector 49 police station. Two women were taken into custody for questioning as well. An investigation into the matter is in progress and police are working to arrest others people involved in it.”

However, following the arrest, a group of women reached the spot and started protesting. The protesters alleged that the two women were not involved in the incident; the police released them.

While protesting, the women said that they will not allow liquor shops to run in the residential area as people drink in the open and cause nuisance.

Sanjay Kumar, a salesman at the shop, filed a complaint with the police. Kumar mentioned that he was along with three other salesmen when the group of women entered and started beating them up.

He said that they panicked and escaped from the spot, after which the shops were ransacked. The shops were issued licences in 2009 and named Accurate Food and Beverages.

“We have suffered a loss of around Rs5 lakh in this attack. Moreover, the employees have also suffered injuries. Few of the men who had come in support of the women also stole liquor bottles,” Anil Sharma, the store manager, said.