Work on heliport project to begin in 3 months, says Greater Noida CEO

The Greater Noida authority said it will begin work on the helicopter project in the next three months. The project will provide air connectivity to corporates houses, in times of medical emergencies and other travel purposes, officials said.

On Tuesday, the authority made the desired changes in its terms required for hiring an agency. The Uttar Pradesh government had suggested some changes in the terms and conditions under which the selected agency will develop the project.

“We have made 10 changes in the terms and conditions, as suggested by the state government. The changes pertain to the nature of consortium of agencies, their net worth, experience in the field, board of directors and share in the agency, etc. Now, we will send the project to the state government for a final approval to begin work at the site in the next three months,” said Deepak Agarwal, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority had in September 2016 received the necessary approvals from the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) for its ambitious heliport project.

The Rs 50 crore heliport will be constructed over 25 acres in Safipur village, along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway near the Gautam Budh University. An additional 15 acres have been reserved for the future expansion of the aviation project, officials said.

“We aim to develop Delhi-NCR’s largest heliport on a public-private-partnership model. Once we get the necessary clearances, we will select a private agency that will manage and run the facility through a global tender,” Agarwal said.

As per the plans, helicopter flights will be available for neighbouring cities. Officials said they aim to provide helicopter flights at an economical tariff.The proposed heliport will have facilities for parking, garage for maintenance and scheduled commercial flights managed by a private agency.

“It will have the facility to park around 20 helicopters at a time. We aim to provide cheap travel options to religious places such as Kedarnath. Corporate houses, realtors and politicians, who need helicopters during elections and other functions, can also use the facility by paying the fee,” another Greater Noida authority official said.