Yamuna Expressway authority to handover 1,600 residential plots by March

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will handover possession of 1,600 residential plots of the 21,000 offered in a 2009 scheme by March. The authority officials said that the possession letters for 55 plot buyers were finalised last week and 100 more will be delivered this week.

The authority had launched the plot scheme in 2009 and offered 21,000 plots at the cost of ₹4,750 per sqm. The plots range from 300 sqm to 4,000 sqm. The authority had allotted the plots through draw of lots in 2009-10 period.

Yeida has failed to deliver possession of the plots till eight years after the scheme was launched, as farmers had challenged the land acquisition in the Allahabad high court and had refused to part with their agricultural land.

An authority official said that plots on land that is not under litigation will be handed over to the buyers. These plots are located in Sector 20 in blocks A, B, I, J, T and U. Authority officials said that 90% of the land under the scheme is under its custody.

The news of the possession letter also went viral on the social media after telephonic confirmation from the Yeida office last week. The plots were to be allotted to buyers in the 2012-13 period.

“Possession was delayed as some farmers had challenged the land acquisition in the Allahabad high court and refused to part with their agricultural land, and demanded extra compensation,” Amarnath Upadhyay, the additional chief executive officer of Yeida, said.

He said that most of the problems have been resolved and possessions of plots are being given on land that is in the authority’s custody.

Sushil Gupta of Preet Vihar in Delhi said, “I got a call from the Yeida office about the possession letter and I said I will pick it up in person.”

Another buyer, Vibha Sood, a south Delhi resident, said, “I got a call from Yeida office regarding the plot and was told that the possession letter has been dispatched. We will finally get our dream plot along Yamuna Expressway after such a long wait.”

Yamuna Expressway residential plot owners’ welfare association had held a meeting with the ACEO a week ago, demanding the handover of plots. “Yeida officials confirmed that 55 possession letters are ready to be dispatched. It is a huge victory for us as we have been waiting for almost eight years for this,” Safal Suri, president of the association, said.