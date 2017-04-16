Year after hit and run, Noida police recover remodelled Ferrari from Gurgaon

Thirteen months after a ‘remodelled’ Ferrari had hit a biker in Noida, the police recovered the car from Gurgaon. It is estimated that the vehicle is worth more than Rs1 crore.

The owner of the car was nabbed by the police a year ago. However, it was only on Sunday that they finally recovered the vehicle.

“The car of the accused was taken away by a Gurgaon-based bank since he had failed to pay the EMI of a loan on time. The car was lying in a godown of the bank in Gurgaon. We finally tracked it and brought it to Noida,” Vinay Prakash, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

On March 12, 2016, a speeding remodelled blue Ferrari had rammed a motorcycle, which was being ridden by Ravindra, in Sector 32 in Noida. The driver had then allegedly fled the scene after the accident, leaving the injured victim behind. However, the victim lodged an FIR at Sector 24 police station a few days later against the driver of the remodelled Ferrari.

As the car was distinct in appearance in the city, a passerby had clicked its picture with a mobile phone camera shared it on social media and Ravindra, the victim, managed to get hold of the picture. It belonged to Avinash, a resident of Rail Vihar, Sector 33, who runs a gym in Noida.

“Ravindra had come to us with the photo of the car, asking us to lodge an FIR against the owner. We then investigated and found that the owner was in Noida. He was arrested immediately on charges of rash driving and voluntarily causing hurt,” said the SHO.

Avinash was released on bail a few days later. However, his remodelled Ferrari had been towed as he failed to pay the loan he had bought it with.

The car had a temporary registration number, on the basis of which the police reached the Chandigarh office of the company that had designed the car.

On learning that it was financed by a bank, tracked the car and took custody of it. “Now, we will decide the legal course of action as the car is here,” said Prakash.