Yogi Adityanath accuses political parties of snowballing issues of minorities

On the day of his election rally schedule in western UP, Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigner Mahant Yogi Aditya Nath took on Samajwadi Party (SP), its ally Congress, Bahujan Samaj (BSP) and Lok Dal and accused them of snowballing even minor issues faced by minorities while sidelining the issues faced by the majority Hindus.

He arrived in Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad constituency from nearby Loni and was addressing a public rally on Monday evening in support of BJP candidate Sunil Sharma. Along with Adityanath, Ghaziabad MP and Union minister General VK Singh (retired) also shared the dais.

Adityanath accused the parties saying, “In Muzaffar Nagar riots (2013), both Jats and Jatavs were killed. That time, Mayawati did not go there, that time no leader from Lok Dal went there. That time only BJP and Hindu organisations went there to console affected people.”

“We believe, whoever is victim, should get justice... in BJP’s ‘Lok Patra,’ we have said that inquiries will be initiated against rioters ... they will not be able to click pictures with chief minister and they will not be able to operate police stations. They will have only one place... that will be in jails,” he said.

He said that if there are incidents of (alleged) exodus in Kairana and Kadhla or incidents like gang rape like that took place in Bulandshahr, the other parties don’t consider these as issues.

“But, if there is a small incident, somewhere, it becomes their issue. It is because the Muslims have been converted into a vote bank. Such double standards should not be there in politics. How long can this vote bank politics go on?” he added.

Warming the gathering of 4000 people amid slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat mata ki jai,’ Yogi said that he was born in Uttarakhand and his ‘Karmbhoomi’ (work place) is eastern UP. He said that western UP falls in between and has seen incident like those in Kairana, Kandhla and Bulandshahr.

“We have also seen incidents like 1990 massacre of Hindus in Kashmir... Whenever I pass through the western UP, which falls in between, I see various issues including that of identity crisis. We make ‘them’ fit and reply ‘them’ in a befitting manner in eastern UP. But, similar things are not witnessed here. Police and administration also remain a mute spectator when a man gets killed here (in nearby Shaheed Nagar),” he said.

He was referring to recent murder of 65-year-old Singhasan Yadav who was brutally murdered by several young men following an altercation as Yadav opposed eve teasing recently. The accused happens to belong to Muslim community and hail from nearby Muslim-dominated Shaheed Nagar in Sahibabad constituency.

He also slammed the Congress-SP alliance and said that SP had no courage to contest 2017 elections on 403 seats even if it got a majority in 2012 elections.

“But fearful SP allied with Congress. The SP don’t know if its ally Congress recovers a bit, it will throw out SP like a fly from milk. But, I will thank Mulayam Singh Yadav for not accepting the Congress-SP alliance. Congress has looted the nation while SP has looted the state. Once we get into power, their files will be out. You will see where Akhilesh will go when files get opened up for irrigation, mining and uniform etc,” he added.