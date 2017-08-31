Yogi tells Ghaziabad officials to crack down on criminals

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday told officials to crack down on criminals and ensure that the state does not facilitate or tolerate them during a review meeting at the Central Detective Training Institute in Kamla Nehru Nagar.

Official sources said that CM Yogi appreciated the efforts of various departments during the closed-door meeting attended by departmental heads and state officials. They said that CM Yogi gave a brief lecture to the police on improving the law and order situation.

“We should endeavour to remove fear from the minds of people who travel to UP from Delhi. You have to put pressure on criminals and act fearlessly so that criminals leave the state at the earliest. Officials should act tough and make arrests. It is necessary to create an environment that helps women and girls step out without fear,” the source said.

CM Yogi asked police officers to make effective the anti-romeo squads and to lodge FIRs. He also told them to improve coordination among police stations, once the information is received on the Dial100 platform. He said that no one should be harassed in the name of checking and also asked officials to intensify their drive against land mafia, mining mafia and professional criminals.

The review meeting had three agendas — law and order, development and 20 points of development put forward by Ghaziabad MP General (retd) VK Singh. CM Yogi was satisfied with work on the 20-point development agenda.

During the meeting, district magistrate Ministhy S also gave a presentation about the emergence of women’s self-help groups which are helping them become financially independent. She also apprised the CM of the audit of medicines available in government hospitals.

The UP government directed government hospitals in Ghaziabad to store nearly 400 essential medicines, as only 150-200 are available at government hospitals. The district will also have five more centres for generic medicines and will come up at five government health facilities in the district.

“The district magistrate also told the chief minister that nearly 96,000 fake ration cards were cancelled. This move will benefit the actual beneficiaries of the public distribution system,” the official said.

When asked about the compounding of violations, Mukul Singhal, principal secretary (housing), said that violations can be compounded only up to 10% and the state administration may consider a new policy if major violations can be compounded beyond the norms.

CM Yogi also announced the sanction of a Rs12 crore fund for developmental activities in Khoda, which is a major unorganized residential cluster near the Delhi border.