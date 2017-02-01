2020 Tokyo Olympics in focus, sports gets big hike in Union Budget

With focus on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Union government on Wednesday substantially increased the allocation for sport in its budget for 2017-2018.

The estimated budget allocated for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is now Rs 1,943.21 crore, an increase of more than Rs 350 crore. The sum allocated for 2016-17 was Rs 1,592 crore.

A Sports Authority of India (SAI) official said that maximum spending will be on preparing national teams with focus on the 2020 Olympics. “Since the emphasis will be on giving best facilities to potential medal winners, adequate funds to support the project are required,” he official.

The sports ministry had recently revamped the Target Olympic Podium scheme and set up a task force to prepare an action plan for three consecutive Olympic Games.

The government has also increased the budget for North Eastern areas from the revised estimate of Rs 100 crore in 2016 to Rs 148 in 2017.

SAI, the working arm of the ministry, has been allocated Rs 481 crore as compared to Rs 416 crore in 2016.

Financial assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) has also been increased from Rs 185 crore to Rs 302.18. However, the budget for paralympic sports has been reduced from Rs 4 crore to Rs 1 lakh. The ministry in its release clarified that funds for promotion of paralympic sports will be funded by Khelo India project. The project has been allocated Rs 350 crore from the earlier Rs 140 crore.

Allocation for the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), a scheme that provides support to core group athletes, has been reduced from Rs 5 crore to Rs 2 crore. The ministry has asked public sector undertakings (PSUs) to contribute to the scheme.