Abhinav Bindra supports move to suspend IOA, says a concrete law necessary

Ace shooter Abhinav Bindra has come out in support of the Sports Ministry’s move to suspend the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

The Ministry’s action came over IOA’s inability to reply to their showcause notice asking IOA to explain why it had named Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents. Bindra tweeted

Change in Indian sport will only happen if mandated. A law is necessary in India. A good step by @IndiaSports & @vijaygoelbjp to suspend IOA — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) December 31, 2016

The @Olympics movement and specially the movement in India can no longer hide behind autonomy. It's the age of good governance and ethics. — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) December 31, 2016

It is learnt that the sports ministry had given IOA three days to reply to the showcause notice — a deadline which expired on Friday. The IOA had expressed its inability to respond in three days and had sought a 15-day period to respond, saying its president N Ramachandran was abroad.

“Sports is a public property and Indian Olympic Association has to abide by the laws of the land. It is not their personal property and do whatever they want,” Goel had told reporters at his Ashoka Road residence on Friday.

Narinder Batra, who was appointed as India’s newly elected president of the world hockey federation (FIH), also resigned from the post of associate vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

In a communication to Ramachandran and IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, Batra had said that even after three days of hastily nominating Kalmadi and Chautala, no action had been taken to withdraw the nominations. Batra also said the item of nominating wasn’t even there on IOA’s annual general body meeting agenda.