Aditi Ashok tied-36 after first round at LPGA Tour Championships golf

Sarah Jane Smith and Peiyun Chien both returned opening round 6-under 66s to sit atop the leaderboard of the LPGA Tour Championships at the Tiburon Golf Club while Aditi Ashok is tied-26th in a field of 72

other sports Updated: Nov 17, 2017 21:09 IST
Aditi Ashok, one of the very last entrants into the star-studded field at the LPGA Tour Championships golf tournament, teed off from the 10th with a birdie and added one more on par-5 14th.(Getty Images)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made a creditable start with one-under 71 on the opening day of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples (USA).

The 19-year-old, one of the very last entrants into the star-studded field, teed off from the 10th with a birdie and added one more on par-5 14th.

But she was then unable to find any more birdies and dropped a shot on second to finish at 71. She was Tied-36th in the 72-player field.

Sarah Jane Smith and Peiyun Chien both returned opening round 6-under 66s to sit atop the leaderboard at the Tiburon Golf Club.

Smith and Chien, both looking for their first LPGA victories, shared a one-stroke lead over Suzann Pettersen, Karine Icher, Lydia Ko, Azahara Munoz and Sung Hyun Park.

Smith and Chien both returned bogey-free rounds, with Smith carding the lowest first round of her career.

Park could make history if she win as she can pull off an unprecedented six-pack of awards: Rookie of the Year, Player of the Year, Vare Trophy for Low scoring average, money title, the USD 1 million bonus and No. 1 in Rolex Rankings.

She started slowly, then sprinted to five-under-par 67, one stroke off the lead held by Peiyun Chien and Sara Jane Smith and tied with Lydia Ko, Azahara Munoz, Suzann Pettersen and Karine Icher.

