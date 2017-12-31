After fracas, Parveen Rana wants to beat Sushil Kumar & assuage mom’s feelings

Parveen Rana, who had lodged an FIR against double Olympics medallist Sushil Kumar and five others following a fracas on Friday, has declared that he wants to take revenge in the Pro-Wrestling League bout between the two.

Rana, who plays for Veer Maratha, said his goal for 2018 was to defeat Sushil Kumar (Delhi Sultans) for his cancer-stricken mother. On Friday, during 2018 Commonwealth Games selection trials in New Delhi, Sushil’s supporters beat up Rana’s elder brother Naveen, who suffered head injuries. The event happened after Rana was defeated by Sushil in the 74kg trial.

“My mother is fighting cancer. It’s in third stage. She was really hurt to hear about the way I was attacked immediately after the bout,” Parveen said in a statement. “I am going to step into the PWL with her in mind, to avenge my unfair defeat.”

Trial unfair

He even claimed that the trial bout scorers were biased in favour of Sushil. “I felt that the scoring was biased. The bout wasn’t judged properly. But that is past now. I am only concerned about beating Sushil in the ring now,” Rana said.

He insisted that he didn’t want to think too much about the incidents following the trail. “That (the fracas) was very unfortunate. But that is not going to stop me from preparing for the prestigious league. I want to live up to the faith instilled in me by my team and will give my best to emerge victorious. I believe that winning is all all that matters and I am preparing myself to be the best in the League,” he stated.

Rana said that he was absolutely fit to take on the world’s best in the second season of PWL.