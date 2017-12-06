After MC Mary Kom, wrestler Sushil Kumar resigns as National Sports Observer

A week after five-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom resigned as the National Sports Observer, Indian star wrestler and two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar also stepped down from the position.

As both the top athletes are still active in their respective fields, Sushil and Mary felt that this could be seen as a conflict of interest.

Keeping in mind the best of the sporting traditions, the two athletes have decided to submit their resignation, which was eventually accepted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Following their resignation, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore thanked Sushil Kumar and Mary Kom for their services and said the government would continue to benefit from their rich insights and expertise.

Rathore added the two sportspersons’ experience would continue to play a vital role in shaping the development of sports in the country.

Last week, Mary had resigned as the national observer for boxing after Rathore made it clear that active sportspersons would not be holding the position.

The Indian star boxer had recently added another feather to her already illustrious career as she clinched the Asian Women’s Boxing Championship.

Mary, the 2012 London Olympic medallist, was appointed as the national observer by former sports minister Vijay Goel in March along with 11 others.

Sushil, on the other hand, who was back on mat after the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, grabbed a gold medal in the National Wrestling Championship held in Indore without even breaking a sweat last month.

Back in action after three-long years, Sushil fought just at the first and the second rounds before he was declared the ultimate winner in the 74-kg category of the event as three of his challengers wrestlers, including the finalist, Praveen Rana, offered him walkovers.

Besides Mary and Sushil, Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra and former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Akhil Kumar were also appointed for the position.