 After Olympic high, infighting low: BAI expels secretary Vijai Sinha
Jan 09, 2017-Monday
After Olympic high, infighting low: BAI expels secretary Vijai Sinha

other sports Updated: Jan 09, 2017 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Chief National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, the driving force behind India’s rise in the game, will receive Rs. 25 lakh for India’s showing at last year’s Rio Olympics, led by PV Sindhu’s silver medal. (PTI)

The battle between the top two officials of the Badminton Association of India came to the fore on Monday after secretary Vijai Sinha was expelled for alleged misconduct.

Badminton had been on a high following PV Sindhu’s silver medal at last year’s Rio Olympics. However, the low of infighting came at the executive committee of the national body, which took the decision to expel Sinha at its Bengaluru meeting under the chairmanship of president Akhilesh Das Gupta, who exercised his emergency powers.

The EC nominated Anup Narang to officiate as the BAI general secretary.

Sinha refuted the charges levelled against him. “It’s all baseless allegations. I always worked for the betterment of the BAI as well the shuttlers,” he said. “I am being victimised for raising my voice against huge financial bungling in the association, and everyone knows who are behind all such drama.”

The EC meeting decided to convene the BAI annual general meeting at the earliest to give effect to the resolutions passed in the Bengaluru meeting with regard to taking action against Sinha.

The committee also decided to increase the prize money for chief national coach, Pullela Gopichand following last year’s Rio Olympics silver medal by PV Sindhu from Rs.15 lakh to Rs.25 lakh.

<