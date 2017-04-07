 Ajay Jayaram bows out of Malaysia Open badminton, India’s campaign ends | other sports | Hindustan Times
other sports Updated: Apr 07, 2017 16:17 IST
Agencies
Ajay Jayaram

Ajay Jayaram hits a return against Son Wan-ho of South Korea during their men's singles quarterfinal match at the Malaysia Open Super Series badminton tournament in Kuching, Sarawak, on Friday. (AFP)

Ajay Jayaram crashed out of the Malaysia Open Super Series badminton tournament, going down to fifth-seeded Son Wan-ho of South Korea in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who was having a dream run at the tournament so far, failed to produce the goods and lost 18-21, 14-21 to Wan-ho in a match that lasted only 37 minutes.

Jayaram entered the quarterfinals with a hard-fought victory over Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in Kuching on Thursday.

Jayaram’s defeat marked the end of India’s campaign at the tournament.

On Day 1 of the tournament on Wednesday, Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal made shocking first-round exits.

