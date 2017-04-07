Ajay Jayaram bows out of Malaysia Open badminton, India’s campaign ends

Ajay Jayaram crashed out of the Malaysia Open Super Series badminton tournament, going down to fifth-seeded Son Wan-ho of South Korea in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who was having a dream run at the tournament so far, failed to produce the goods and lost 18-21, 14-21 to Wan-ho in a match that lasted only 37 minutes.

Ajay Jayaram stuns the #IndiaSS champion, Viktor Axelsen, to book a quarters berth at #MalaysiaSSP. Way to go! pic.twitter.com/E9WcOiWv30 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 6, 2017

Read more | PV Sindhu jumps to world No 2 in badminton rankings; Saina Nehwal drops to 9

Jayaram entered the quarterfinals with a hard-fought victory over Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in Kuching on Thursday.

WORLD NO 2 😍

Super happy ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️

#worldno2#soontobe1#superhappy#☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/FtQoGPe3Us — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) April 6, 2017

Jayaram’s defeat marked the end of India’s campaign at the tournament.

On Day 1 of the tournament on Wednesday, Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal made shocking first-round exits.