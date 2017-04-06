 Ajay Jayaram knocks out world No 2 Viktor Axelsen in Malaysia Open badminton | other sports | Hindustan Times
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
Ajay Jayaram knocks out world No 2 Viktor Axelsen in Malaysia Open badminton

India‘s Ajay Jayaram knocked out world number 2 Viktor Axelsen in three games, 9-21, 21-14, 21-19, in a tense encounter at the Malaysia Super Series badminton on Thursday

other sports Updated: Apr 06, 2017 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Ajay Jayaram

India’s Ajay Jayaram stunned world number two Viktor Axelsen 9-21, 21-14, 21-19 in a second round encounter at the Malaysia Super Series Premier. [File photo](PTI)

India’s Ajay Jayaram pulled off a major upset in the second round of the Malaysia Super Series Premier on Thursday when he knocked out world number two Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in three games, 9-21, 21-14, 21-19.

In a tense match, Axelsen made a strong start and took the first game 21-9, without breaking much sweat.

In the second game, Jayaram bounced back to win 21-14 and level the match with one game apiece.

The third game turned out to be very tight, with both players offering very little breathing space to each other.

Jayaram, however, snatched a late lead and took the game 21-19 to completed a stunning upset win over his formidable Danish opponent.

With the win, Jayaram , the only remaining Indian player at the event, has moved into the quarterfinals, where he will face South Korea’s Son Wan-ho.

