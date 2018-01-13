 Alberto Puig appointed team boss of MotoGP champs Repsol Honda | other sports | Hindustan Times
Alberto Puig appointed team boss of MotoGP champs Repsol Honda

Former racer Alberto Puig of Spain has replaced Livio Suppo as the team boss of MotoGP champions Repsol Honda, with world champion Marc Marquez as its lead rider

other sports Updated: Jan 13, 2018 14:42 IST
Alberto Puig of Spain, who has been appointed as the team boss of the Repsol Honda MotoGP, was a race winner in the 500 cc world championship with the Japanese manufacturer.
Alberto Puig of Spain, who has been appointed as the team boss of the Repsol Honda MotoGP, was a race winner in the 500 cc world championship with the Japanese manufacturer. (Getty Images)

Former racer Alberto Puig has been appointed manager of MotoGP champions Repsol Honda following the departure of Livio Suppo last year.

Italian Suppo announced his departure in November, a day after Repsol Honda’s Spaniard Marc Marquez secured his fourth top-flight world championship in five years.

Spaniard Puig, 50, was a race winner in 500cc, the category that became MotoGP, with Honda in 1995 at his home Grand Prix in Jerez.

Since retiring from Grand Prix racing in 1997 season, Puig has played an active role in rider development and was the man behind launching careers of Casey Stoner, Toni Elias and Dani Pedrosa. In fact, Puig was manager of Pedrosa till 2013.

