Alberto Puig appointed team boss of MotoGP champs Repsol Honda

Former racer Alberto Puig has been appointed manager of MotoGP champions Repsol Honda following the departure of Livio Suppo last year.

Italian Suppo announced his departure in November, a day after Repsol Honda’s Spaniard Marc Marquez secured his fourth top-flight world championship in five years.

Spaniard Puig, 50, was a race winner in 500cc, the category that became MotoGP, with Honda in 1995 at his home Grand Prix in Jerez.

Since retiring from Grand Prix racing in 1997 season, Puig has played an active role in rider development and was the man behind launching careers of Casey Stoner, Toni Elias and Dani Pedrosa. In fact, Puig was manager of Pedrosa till 2013.