Almaz Ayana wins Delhi Half Marathon on debut, Legese regains men’s title

Ethiopian star Almaz Ayama made a splash on her major road running debut on Sunday, coasting to victory in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

The Olympic and World 10,000m champion translated her front-running style on the track to the course through central Delhi, winning in 1:07.11.

Ayama, two days from her 27th birthday, said her sound preparation made up for her inexperience in the half marathon. “I came here to run well. There were no major championships this season and so I could prepare well, Ayama said immediately after finishing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

It was a double for Ethiopia as 2015 winner Berhanu Legese claimed the men’s title, leading home in a sprint finish that left world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui struggling.

The race was flagged off in ideal 14 Degrees Celsius on Sunday morning , but any hopes of the course mark of 59:06, set by Ethiopian Guye Adola in 2014, being eclipsed soon vanished as it turned into a tactical race.

Legese, the 2015 champion, finished first in 59:45, ahead of Leonard Korir (5950), the bunch timing their sprint which left Kirui trailing in sixth.

Armyman Nitender Singh Rawat, back from injury, claimed the Indian men’s elite race in a dramatic finish that saw G Lakshmanan, who had his arms spread in the final few steps, fall as the winner brushed past him.

Rawat won in 1 hour, three minutes, 53 seconds. Lakshmanan, credited with the same time but placed second, walked away furious he was denied victory.

L Suriya won the Indian women’s elite race, clocking 1:10.30 to edge out the seasoned Sudha Singh (1:11.30). Parul Chaudhary was third.

Around 35,000 runners took part in the 13th running of the event.