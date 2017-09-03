Anindith Reddy grabs sizeable lead in National Racing Championship

Hyderabad’s Anindith Reddy opened up a sizeable lead in the Euro JK 17 while Diljith TS scored a grand double in the LGB Formula 4 in the 20th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship 2017 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

Championship leaders Joseph Mathew (Suzuki Gixxer Cup) and Lalhruaizela (Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup), however, suffered their first defeats in three rounds; they still managed to hang on to their positions on the leaderboard though.

Chennai’s Joseph was upstaged by Aizawl’s Malsawmdawngliana and Ahmedabad’s Sachin Chaudhary to take the third position. He is still comfortably ahead in the championship battle with 56 points in his kitty, a neat 17 points ahead of the field.

Mizoram’s Lalhruaizela fell behind his state mate Lalnunsanga early in the race; he simply failed to find a way past him or the unbeaten Sri Lankan, Jaden Gunawardena thereafter.

The LGB Formula 4 was equally exciting, with Diljith TS of Dark Don Racing proving to be a class apart. He took full advantage of the reverse grid that came into play on Sunday to win both the races. He started from pole in Race 1 and fought hard to win the race.