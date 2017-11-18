Anindith Reddy inches closer to Euro JK title in JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing

Defending Euro JK 17 series champion Anindith Reddy won both his races on Day 1 of the final round of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on Saturday. With the victories, Reddy has inched closer to his second title on the trot.

The LGB Formula 4 championship, however, is still alive with leader Chittesh Mandody of Avalanche Racing managing only one podium finish on a day of mini upsets. Sandeep Kumar of Dark Don Racing won the first race and clinched the second place in the second to move up to 60 points, just 13 points behind the leader.

Results (Saturday races) LGB Formula 4:

Race 1: 1. Sandeep Kumar; 2. Diljith TS; 3. Chittesh Mandody.

Race 2: 1. Diljith TS; 2. Sandeep Kumar; 3. Saran Tmars.

JK SBK 600cc: 1. Gurvinder Singh; 2. Vijay Singh; 3. Anand Nagarajan;

Euro JK 17:

Race 1: Anindith Reddy; 2. Vishnu Prasad; 3. Nayan Chatterjee;

Race 2: Anindith Reddy; 2. Vishnu Prasad; 3. Nayan Chatterjee;

JK SBK 1000cc: Simranjeet Singh; 2. Dilip Lalwani; 3. Deepak Ravi Kumar

Suzuki Gixxer Cup: 1. Sachin Chaudhary; 2. Joseph Mathew; 3. Sanjeev Mhatre

FIM ACCR: 1. Sai Rahil Pillarisetty (India A); Israel Vanlalhruaizela (India A); Lal Nunsanga (India A)

Meanwhile, Sai Rahil Pillarisetty (from Hyderabad), Israel Vanlalhruaizela and Lal Nunsanga (both of (Aizawl) took full advantage of the familiar conditions at BIC to take all the three podium places in the Asian Road Racing Championship race.

Meanwhile Chennai’s Joseph Mathew, who had been virtually unbeatable in the first rounds, lost once again in the Suzuki Gixxer Cup. But he had collected enough points to be safe and his second-placed finish is not going to hurt him in the championship.

In the JK Super Bike 1000cc category, Simranjeet Singh turned out to be a class apart, as he comfortably won the 8-lap race. He took 16:10.408 minutes, recording the fastest lap time of 2:00.289 minutes in the fifth.

Dilip Lalwani and Deepak Ravi Kumar finished second and third respectively.

In the JK Super Bike 600cc category, Gurvinder Singh warded off a stiff challenge from Vijay Singh and Anand Nagarajan to take the early lead. He won the exciting race 10:29.772 minutes.