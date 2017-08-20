Anirban Lahiri still in with a chance at Wyndham Championships, 11th after Rd 3

Anirban Lahiri recovered from a bad start to card two-under 68 on the third day of the Wyndham Championships at Greensboro, United States.

Lahiri, who dropped from overnight Tied-9th to Tied-11th, is now 11-under in the PGA Tour’s last regular-season event of the season.

Lahiri is still five shots behind the leader, Henrik Stenson (66), who kept his nose ahead of Kevin Na (65), Ollie Schneiderjans (66) and Webb Simpson (68). Stenson is 16-under, while the threesome following him is at 15-under.

Lahiri had a ‘horror start’ with bogey-bogey, but picked well on the back nine, that included an eagle on par-5 15th and closed with a birdie on 18th. Overall he had three birdies and an eagle against three bogeys.

“That was a good bad round after a horror start,” said Lahiri. “I missed a lot of fairways, more than I have this week. I was out of position few time and made errors in strategy.”

He added, “There were a couple of pin position, where I will hit differently, when I come here next time as will, to make an easy four like on the first. Those couple of shots were due to lack of knowledge of the course. I didn’t hit my fairway metals well, but hit the driver good. That birdie on 18th was good.”

He sounded confident about the final round. “I am close to putting it all together and I can go low. I didn’t lose too much ground but on this track, no one is going backward. I would have liked to be 13 or 14 under.

“It will be interesting to how course is set if it rains like it did last night. I still think there could be a chance if I go real low on Sunday,” he said.

Stenson, the 2013 FedExCup champion and The Open winner in 2016, shot 66 and was at 16-under 194 at Sedgefield with a round left.

Simpson had sole possession of the lead late in the round, before Stenson caught him during his birdie binge on the back nine.

The Swede pulled even with Simpson with birdies on four of five holes, a run he capped by sticking his second shot on the par-4 17th some 10 feet from the hole and converting that putt. He could have ended his round with another one, but pulled his 15-foot birdie putt wide right and settled for par.