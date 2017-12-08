Argentina coach Carlos Retegui bemoans scheduling at Hockey World League Final

Argentina coach Carlos Retegui on Friday lashed out at the international hockey federation’s (FIH) tournament scheduling, which, he claimed, had resulted in his side not getting enough rest compared to other teams. In contrast, his India counterpart, Sjoerd Marijne, took the defeat in nearly unplayable conditions in his stride and termed it as another learning experience for his boys.

“The FIH should look into this (scheduling) aspect as my team played four matches in six days, while Australia played four matches in nine days. India too got an extra day of rest before Friday’s match, while we got to know about the schedule last night at 10pm. It’s not fair,” he said, adding, “We don’t know why two semi-finals were not played on the same day. So, we will discuss this issue with the FIH.”

Marijne said he would not like to blame anyone for his team’s 0-1 defeat to the Rio Olympic champions. “Both teams could not play their best game. You have to deal with the circumstances. You can’t complain. Both teams had difficulties. It is what it is. I would not like to dwell on things that are not in our control,” he said.

However, he was disappointed with the defeat, though overall his team played better in the second half. “I am disappointed because we lost. It is normal. I am not disappointed about the performance. I think (our play in) the third quarter was better than first two. I was happy with them. I can’t blame anyone about this loss. We had more PCs, more circle penetrations against the Olympic champions,” said Dutchman Marijne.

He complimented Argentina for their resolute defending as the world No 1 team packed their half in the third quarter “Argentina defended really well. It’s also about mental state and I am happy that we did well in the fourth quarter. It’s a learning process for our seven young players. Of course, we were close (to scoring),” he added.

Marijne said the greater experience of the seasoned Argentines made all the difference as they adapted to the heavy underfoot conditions --- caused by the cyclonic depression in the Bay of Bengal --- faster than the hosts.

“They were a little bit calm, did smart things, like little high balls. Slowly we adjusted with what we wanted. Yes, they are an experienced team and that’s why they are number one,” he said, adding that he would really like to play this Argentine team in normal circumstances.

“I am not going to watch Friday’s match again as I do always. The circumstances are different. I would really like to play Argentina in normal circumstances and see if we are good enough to beat them. In these circumstances, they were better. Then I would really know where the team is.”