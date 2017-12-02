 Arjun Maini tops Formula 2 practice time sheets in Abu Dhabi | other sports | Hindustan Times
Arjun Maini tops Formula 2 practice time sheets in Abu Dhabi

Arjun Maini topped the time sheets with a lap of 1:48.645 on Friday and a 1:49.040 on Saturday to make his mark at the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

other sports Updated: Dec 02, 2017 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Arjun Maini is all set to make his mark in his maiden FIA Formula 2 season.
Arjun Maini is all set to make his mark in his maiden FIA Formula 2 season.

Indian racing driver Arjun Maini is all set to make his mark in his maiden FIA Formula 2 season by starting his journey in style by grabbing the Day 2 honours at the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

He also carried the momentum into the morning session of Day 3 where he again claimed the top spot. Driving Russian Time driver Artem Markelov’s car, who finished second in the 2017 Formula 2 season, Maini topped the time sheets with a lap of 1:48.645 on Friday and a 1:49.040 on Saturday.

The Haas Formula 1 team’s development driver completed the morning session with a P5 finish before a penalty for the car being only 1kg underweight cost him a place in the standings. He dominated the next two sessions impressive drives.

The final day of testing will happen on Saturday evening.

