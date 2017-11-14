 Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy qualify for China Open | other sports | Hindustan Times
Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy qualify for China Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa qualified for the China Open World Superseries Premier after beating Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen

other sports Updated: Nov 14, 2017 21:11 IST
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will take on Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark at China Open on Thursday.
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will take on Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark at China Open on Thursday. (PTI)

India’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa qualified for the China Open World Superseries Premier after beating Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen of Denmark in the qualification round here today.

In a match that lasted one hour and four minutes, the Indians edged past the Danes 21-16 19-21 22-20 to qualify for the prestigious meet.

They will take on Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark on Thursday.

