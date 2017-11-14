Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy qualify for China Open

India’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa qualified for the China Open World Superseries Premier after beating Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen of Denmark in the qualification round here today.

In a match that lasted one hour and four minutes, the Indians edged past the Danes 21-16 19-21 22-20 to qualify for the prestigious meet.

They will take on Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark on Thursday.