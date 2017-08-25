Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim effect: Sports meets deferred, wind up early in Chandigarh

The August 25 scheduled verdict in an alleged rape case involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has forced sports tournaments either to be deferred or wound up a day early.

With more than two lakh followers from across the region reaching Panchkula a day ahead of the verdict, a panic situation has been triggered in the cities Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, forcing the government to issue advisories, including closure of school, colleges, offices and suspending internet services. Taking a cue, many sports associations have decided to defer their tournaments. Even the ongoing events have been wound up a day early.

The Chandigarh Rifle Association has deferred the UT State Championship to next month. Earlier, the meet was scheduled from August 25 to 27, but now it has been moved to September 1 to 3.

READ | India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Highlights: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar clinch thriller at Pallekele

“Due to prevailing situation in the city, the 42nd Chandigarh State Shooting Championship for August 25 to 27 is now postponed to September 1 to 3. The entries will now be accepted on September 1 for air weapons at PU Shooting Range and for air weapons at Sector 25 Shooting Range,” said Aman Kansal, office-bearer of the Chandigarh Rifle Association.

The qualifying rounds of the All India Tennis Association’s Championship Series to be held at Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur, from Saturday (August 26) have been postponed by a day. Now the qualifying round will start from Sunday.

“As a precautionary measure we thought it would be prudent that the event be postponed by a day. In fact, the sign-in, which was to happen on Friday, can be done over phone. We have circulated this in the media, so that there shouldn’t be any inconvenience to the players,” said Gaurav Chadha, tournament director.

The ongoing Chandigarh State Junior Hockey Championship’s final, which was scheduled for Friday, has been deferred by a day. Now, both the boys and girls final will be held on Saturday.

“Going by the advisories from the administration and the situation, we didn’t want to take any risk. Therefore, we decided to delay both the finals by a day,” said Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh.

READ | Akila Dananjaya bamboozles India in Pallekele ODI but doesn’t have last laugh

The three-day Inter-regional Power Grid Badminton Championship at Tau Devi Lal Stadium decided to finish their event a day early. The event was to conclude on August 25, but judging the situation, the organisers wrapped up the event on August 24.

The under-19 cricket trials of the Chandigarh Cricket Association have been deferred indefinitely. Earlier, the trials were scheduled on August 24 and 25 at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19.

Box on deferred tournaments

Cricket: Punjab State Senior Inter-district cricket tournament for Katoch Shield (Scheduled on August 25, postponed to August 29).

Shooting: 42nd Chandigarh State Shooting Championship (Scheduled on August 25, postponed to November 1).

Hockey: Final of the Chandigarh State Junior Hockey Championship (Scheduled on August 25, postponed to August 26).

Tennis: Qualifying round of the All India Tennis Association’s Championship Series (Scheduled on August 26, postponed to August 27)