Baba Ramdev challenges Russian Olympic wrestling medallist to a Dangal

It might be Pro Wrestling League, but nothing regarding the professional bouts have generated as much interest as Baba Ramdev challenging 2008 Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik for a friendly ‘dangal’.

Yes, you heard it right. The match will be fought before the second semifinal between Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals on Wednesday.

Baba Ramdev, however, isn’t a worried man. Patanjali Ayurved Limited, a company owned by Baba Ramdev, sponsors the Pro Wrestling League and thus, though the Ukraine wrestler said he was surprised with the offer, Andrey perhaps didn’t have much of a choice but to accept the challenge.

“I have fought bouts with national-level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting. You will witness the real power of yoga in this match,” Baba Ramdev said, before adding that he exercises stamina building activities daily and whenever he gets time, he visits akhadas to study wrestling.

It was against Andrey that Sushil Kumar had lost his initial bout in 2008 Beijing Games, but because the former went on to reach the finals, Sushil had a chance to take part in the repechage rounds and went on to win bronze.

Baba Ramdev and TV Actress Himani Sahani click a selfie during the inauguration ceremony of upcoming Hindi television serial 'Vidrohi Sanyasi' based on the biography of Maharishi Swami Dayanand Saraswati, at N.D Studio in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

Sushil has already had such an offer from the yoga guru last year on the 20th anniversary of their Ashram in Haridwar. Sushil had lauded the stamina and energy of the yoga guru and stated that he could have become a world-class wrestler had he taken up the sport.

Kannada star Upendra is a very dynamic, energetic and patriotic person. He practised Anulom Vilom with me today in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/jPDQlI536i — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) January 15, 2017

It isn’t the first time that Baba Ramdev has shown his interest in sports. Last December, he led a group of celebrities to congratulate Vijender Singh after he knocked out Tanzanian Francis Cheka in their professional bout in New Delhi.

Baba Ramdev had also challenged Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for a dance competition between the two and had outclassed the hero with his yoga moves.