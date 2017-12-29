Bisweswar Nandi to coach Dipa Karmakar till 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tripura government has decided to extend service tenure of Bisweswar Nandi, coach of ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar till next Olympics.

“The government took the decision of extending service term of Bisweswar Nandi as he is tutoring Dipa Karmakar. Initially, we have extended his service for another year but we would keep him in service through extension till Dipa’s performance in Olympics,” said Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Bhanulal Saha after the cabinet meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Bisweswar Nandi was promoted to deputy director from an assistant director’s post in the state government’s Sports and Youth Affairs Department in 2016 after Dipa’s performance in Rio Olympics.

Bisweswar, now in New Delhi, could not be contacted over telephone to get his reaction.

Dipa’s rehabilitation has been completed and she has started her regular practice, her father Dulal Karmakar said.

Meanwhile, service term of another senior officer of Information and Cultural Affairs Department - Dinesh Debnath has been decided to be extended in the meeting, he added.

The cabinet also decided filling up of some posts in Forest department, regularization of 60 casual workers in municipal councils, nagar panchayats and Industry Department.