Britain’s double Olympic boxing champ Nicola Adams wins on pro debut

other sports Updated: Apr 09, 2017 19:37 IST
AFP
boxing

British woman boxer, Nicola Adams, during her successful Rio Olympics campaign last year. The double Olympic champion made an impressive start to her professional career with a points win over Argentina’s Virginia Carcamo in Manchester.(REUTERS)

Britain’s two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams enjoyed a winning professional debut on Saturday with a points decision against Argentina’s Virginia Carcamo in Manchester.

The 34-year-old Nicola Adams took the four-round, flyweight bout 40-36.

“I absolutely enjoyed every minute of it,” 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Adams told BT Sport.

“I was a bit too eager to get the stoppage as I wanted to entertain the crowd.

“She was hanging in there, literally. This is amazing. I would like to thank all the fans for coming out to watch me.”

Adams said fighting without a head guard for the first time was also memorable.

“You can see a lot more without the head guard. I loved it. I’m here to stay,” she said.

Adams, who has also won world, Commonwealth and European title, will fight her next bout on May 13.

