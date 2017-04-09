Britain’s double Olympic boxing champ Nicola Adams wins on pro debut

Britain’s two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams enjoyed a winning professional debut on Saturday with a points decision against Argentina’s Virginia Carcamo in Manchester.

The 34-year-old Nicola Adams took the four-round, flyweight bout 40-36.

“I absolutely enjoyed every minute of it,” 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Adams told BT Sport.

“I was a bit too eager to get the stoppage as I wanted to entertain the crowd.

“She was hanging in there, literally. This is amazing. I would like to thank all the fans for coming out to watch me.”

Adams said fighting without a head guard for the first time was also memorable.

“You can see a lot more without the head guard. I loved it. I’m here to stay,” she said.

Adams, who has also won world, Commonwealth and European title, will fight her next bout on May 13.