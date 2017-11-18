British motorcycle racer Daniel Hegarty dies in Macau GP crash

British rider Daniel Hegarty died Saturday after hitting a barrier at the Macau Grand Prix during the feature motorcycle race.

The 31-year-old, who rode for Topgun Honda, came to grief at Fishermen’s Bend during the sixth of 12 scheduled laps on the 3.8 mile Guia circuit.

The race was immediately stopped and Hegarty was taken to hospital in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city.

“It is with great regret that we have to announce that the British rider succumbed to his injuries en route to the Conde S. Januario Hospital,” the race organisers said in a statement.

“The Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel.”

Glenn Irwin from Northern Ireland was declared the winner after the race was stopped.

But the podium event was a sombre affair, with all three riders visibly upset as fears spread for Hegarty, according to media reports.

The last death at the Macau Grand Prix was in 2012 when Portugal’s Luis Carreira was killed during qualifying. The 35-year-old also came off at Fisherman’s Bend.

Macau has hosted the street race for cars and motorbikes since 1954.