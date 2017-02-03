 Cancer-stricken boxing star Dingko Singh assured of government assistance | other sports | Hindustan Times
Cancer-stricken boxing star Dingko Singh assured of government assistance

Dingko Singh, who is remembered for winning the Asian Games gold medal in 1998, has been battling cancer and was reportedly forced to sell his house to pay for his treatment.

other sports Updated: Feb 03, 2017 16:14 IST
PTI
Dingko Singh

Dingko Singh, who won the 1998 Asian Games gold medal, has been battling liver cancer. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)

Former Asian Games gold-medallist boxer Dingko Singh, who is battling cancer, has been provided initial financial help to cover his medical expenses and all his needs will be taken care of, Sports Minister Vijay Goel said.

Dingko, who is being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, was reportedly forced to sell his house to pay for his treatment. Goel said the Manipur Boxer has been visited by Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General and will be provided all the help he needs.

Read More | Dingko Singh, former Asian Games gold medallist, battles cancer

“Dingko Singh has been provided initial financial aid & he has been assured that whatever his needs are will be taken care of,” Goel tweeted.

Goel also added

The 38-year-old Dingko is best remembered for his gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games.

