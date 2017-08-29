 Carolina Marin’s mom waits among fans for selfies with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 29, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Carolina Marin’s mom waits among fans for selfies with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Carolina Marin’s mother waited with fans to take selfies with Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, as well as their parents

other sports Updated: Aug 29, 2017 11:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Toni Martin, mother of Carolina Marin, clicks a selfie with Saina Nehwal, during the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow.
Toni Martin, mother of Carolina Marin, clicks a selfie with Saina Nehwal, during the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow.(Twitter/Abhijeet Kulkarni)

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal may have grown used to strangers coming up to them, requesting autographs and selfies, but it was their parents this time around, who were approached to share the frame with a special fan outside the World Badminton Championship venue in Glasgow.

Nehwal’s father Harvir Nehwal and Sindhu’s mother P Vijayalakshmi were greeted by Toni Martin, who happens to be the mother of former World No 1 Carlina Marin.

The mother of the Spanish and reigning Olympic champion waited patiently with the other fans who had gathered to greet the Indian Olympic stars. Toni posed with Sindhu and Nehwal but sneaked in a couple of selfies with the parents as well.

While the Indian shuttlers finishing with silver and bronze medals, Marin crashed out of the quarterfinals to eventual gold medalist Nozomi Okuhara.

Marin has engaged in some enticing on-court duels with Sindhu and Nehwal. The Spaniard got the better of Sindhu at the Olympic final in Rio last year while Sindhu beat her on the road to winning the India Open Super Series title in April.

Nehwal was defeated by Marin in the 2015 World Championship final in Indonesia.

more from other sports
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you