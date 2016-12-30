Carolina Marin wants Hyderabad to support her against homegirl PV Sindhu in PBL

Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin on Friday hoped that the city of Hyderabad would back her in the clash against PV Sindhu as she is representing the hosts in the Premier Badminton League, which kicks off at the Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday.

While there could hardly be a better curtain raiser to the world’s most expensive badminton tournament, Marin, who defeated Sindhu in the final at the Rio Olympics said: “It’s going to be an amazing match on January 1 but I hope this time the city is on my side because we are a part of the Hyderabad Hunters. I hope everyone who watches the game enjoys it while I try my best to defeat her (Sindhu).”

This, however, won’t be the first time the two will lock horns since the Olympics. Sindhu had defeated the 23-year-old at the BWF World Super Series Final in Dubai earlier this month. Marin leads the head-to-head tally, winning five of nine encounters.

“Against Sindhu, I have to give hundred per cent as she has improved dramatically. It’s always a tough match,” she said.

“It isn’t always possible for one to give hundred per cent in every game. I gave my hundred per cent in the Olympics but now have a few injures and should be able to recover from them,” she added.

“This is going to be the first time that I’ll be playing in such a format. You have to give it your best on every point as the game won’t go beyond 11 points.”

Sindhu echoed Marin’s view. “The new scoring system will be a challenge and every player will have to give it their best shot. This is my hometown but she (Marin) will be representing it. I don’t know who the crowd is going to back in such a situation,” said the Olympic silver medallist.

Asked how long it would take the Chinese to dominate the women’s circuit again, Marin said: “I hope never. Many players from other countries have already broken the ‘Chinese Wall’ or how you want to call it and they’ll give tough competition. I hope they come back after a long time.”