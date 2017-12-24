Charlotte Flair excited for maiden women’s Royal Rumble match in WWE history

Charlotte Flair was just five years old when her father Ric Flair – the 16-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion – won the 1992 Royal Rumble. It is not an event that she remembers vividly, but the legend of that victory is still well-known in the pro-wrestling circles.

Twenty five years later, the WWE is about to organize its first ever women’s Royal Rumble match and Charlotte can hardly contain her excitement ahead of the historic event in Philadelphia on January 28.

“I got involved in this industry only because of my father. I was very young, but even to this day a lot of people bring that up being such an iconic Royal Rumble in 1992 when he won. That is a highlight of my dad’s career, when he made such an impact in what was the WWF at the time and knowing here, 25 years later, I feel even though I’m not in the first women’s Royal Rumble, I’m still a part of why this is happening,” the WWE Smackdown women’s champion said in a conference call.

“What’s most important to me is knowing that I’ve been a part of so many historic moments that have led us to where we are. Women have been changing the game over the last few years,” she added.

Charlotte Flair is the reigning champion and as a result, she is not a part of the Royal Rumble match and may face the winner of the historic encounter in Wrestlemania 34 in April next year.

When asked about her feelings on not being a part of the match, she said, “My competitive nature wants to be a part of this historic moment. But I know that I was a part of the women’s evolution that got us to where we are today in making the first ever Royal Rumble match possible. Secondly, I am honoured knowing that I’m still a part of this excitement in the field of the rumble match, knowing that who wins the Royal Rumble match will be facing me.”

It has been a tough year for Charlotte when it comes to her personal life. In August, Ric Flair was rushed to hospital with stomach pain and was soon in the early stages of kidney failure and at risk of congestive heart failure, before being placed in a medically induced coma.

However, in spite of having a twenty percent chance according to the doctors, he made full recovery and Charlotte Flair said that she was overwhelmed by the support from his fans.

“I was blown away. I really was, to know that I had so many people around the world reaching out on Twitter or Facebook, from friends in the industry and outside. It just goes to show the power of prayer and I just … I’m speechless to think of how many people care that much about my dad.

“It really goes to show how much his career had an impact on so many people in the industry and outside it. I’m so grateful and I will never forget how many people truly cared about his well-being all over the world,” she said.