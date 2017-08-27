Conor McGregor’s fast start criticised by judges in Floyd Mayweather bout

Conor McGregor earned widespread praise for his composed and confident performance against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr, but it transpires that the judges were not buying it.

Commentators and fans on social media gave McGregor the first three, in some cases even the opening four, rounds as he dictated a steady pace against Mayweather — who was unable to launch offense against the UFC star.

As McGregor tired on his boxing debut, Mayweather eventually took charge and the Irishman was out on his feet when referee Robert Byrd called an end to the contest a minute and five seconds into the 10th round.

Victory extended Mayweather’s flawless record to 50-0, but McGregor’s ability to challenge the five-division world champion was a prevailing theme in the immediate aftermath.

However, it transpired that two of the judges had the bout at 89-81 in Mayweather’s favor — giving McGregor victory in the first round only.

Though the marks are ultimately meaningless, the judges’ stingy assessment of the Irishman’s efforts may only serve to affirm fans’ favorable views, with the bombastic McGregor having enjoyed his standing as crowd favorite.