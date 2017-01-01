Cricket, Football, Hockey, Badminton: The biggest sporting events of 2017

The year 2017 is upon us. It is a New Year with new events in the world of sports. For India cricket, there is a chance of greater glory as they aim to continue their dominant run. In Badminton and Hockey, there is a chance for PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal to create history. Sir Andy Murray will be aiming for a repeat of 2016 in 2017 as he tries to win more titles. Here is a calendar for all major events in the next 12 months which fans can look forward.

Cricket

It is a busy year for India as they host Australia for four Tests. However, the major event for the year will be the 2017 Champions Trophy which will be played in England. Defending champions India will be aiming to repeat their performance in 2013 and continue their dominant run in the game

India will be aiming to defend the Champions Trophy title in England while Virat Kohli’s team will host Australia for four Tests. (Hindustan Times)

Football

With the World Cup just one year away now, the year will see plenty of World Cup qualification matches. For India, the prime event will be hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup in October.

PV Sindhu will be aiming to create history as she bids to win the All-England championships. (Hindustan Times)

Badminton

With PV Sindhu enjoying a magnificent 2016, all hopes rest on her for a repeat of her feats in 2017. The major tournament will be the All England championships in March, followed by several key Superseries tournaments. Will Saina Nehwal bounce back from an injury-plagued 2016?

Formula One will see a trimmed calendar, with Germany not hosting any race. (Hindustan Times)

Formula One

With Nico Rosberg retiring from the sport after winning the Formula One championship for the first time, the title is up for grabs in the new season. This year will see a trimmed down calendar, with Germany not hosting any races.

Tennis

Will the Andy Murray-Novak Djokovic juggernaut continue? Will 2017 see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal put on a grand show or will it be the likes of Milos Raonic who will steal the show

India will be aiming to sustain their great run in 2016 with a solid performance in 2017. (Hindustan Times)

Hockey

India Hockey enjoyed tremendous success in 2016 and they will be eager to carry on with their great run in 2017. The major event will be India hosting the final of the World League tournament.

The ISSF World Cup is one of the key events of the year in shooting while Chess has some key events in the FIDE Grand Prix. (Hindustan Times)

Other Sports

Other sports like Shooting, Chess, Wrestling will also see some major events in the 2017 calendar