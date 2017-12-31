Cris Cyborg beats Holly Holm at UFC 219 to retain featherweight belt

Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is still the undisputed women’s featherweight champion of the world after defeating Holly Holm at UFC 219.

Brazilian star Cyborg (19-1) retained her belt with a unanimous decision in Las Vegas on Saturday, the judges scoring the fight 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47.

The blockbuster bout went the full five rounds for the first time in Cyborg’s career but the 32-year-old was too strong, leaving former bantamweight titleholder Holm (11-4) worse for wear at T-Mobile Arena.

“She was an amazing fighter,” Cyborg said of Holm. “Thank you, God, for the opportunity.”

“I want to fight somebody at 145, maybe Megan Anderson,” added Cyborg, who tallied 131 strikes compared to Holm’s 48.

“Maybe we can fight in Australia [Anderson’s native country]. I have a lot of fans there.”

Elsewhere on the main card, Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Edson Barboza via unanimous decision, a submission saw Dan Hooker trump Marc Diakiese, Carla Esparza overcame Cynthia Calvillo and Neil Magny outlasted Carlos Condit.