Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt in fray for Laureus World Sports Awards

New Delhi:

Cristiano Ronaldo, the FIFA World Player of the Year, will be racing against Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt to win the Laureus World Sports Awards, 2016. Ronaldo is the only footballer to be nominated for sportsman of the year award.

In what will be the most competitive World Sportsman of the Year Award ever, Cristiano Ronaldo and Usain Bolt will be up against 5,000 and 10,000 m Olympic champion Mo Farah and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and basketball duo Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

A glittering collection of the world’s greatest Olympic and Paralympic stars from Rio de Janeiro have been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards, following a ballot by the world’s media. The winners will be declared in Monaco on February 14.

Nominees for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award are: U. Bolt, S. Curry, M. Farah, L. James, A. Murray & C. Ronaldo! #Laureus17 pic.twitter.com/O3vxMKGJyk — Laureus (@LaureusSport) January 11, 2017

Olympians fill all six Nomination places for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award, including Americans Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix, German world tennis No.1 Angelique Kerber, Jamaican sprint star Elaine Thompson and British cyclist Laura Kenny.

Michael Phelps, the most successful Olympian ever, heads the nominees in the Laureus World Comeback of the Year category, after winning another five golds and a silver medal in Rio. Others selected by the media are Spain’s high jumper Ruth Beitia, Argentina’s Davis Cup winner Juan Martin del Potro, British show jumper Nick Skelton, Mauritius triathlete Fabienne St Louis and Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal.

In another strong category, Mercedes AMG Petronas are nominated for the third straight year for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award, along with three football teams; European Champions Portugal, Champions League winners Real Madrid and Neymar-inspired Olympic gold medal winners Brazil.

American teams Chicago Cubs, winner of their first baseball World Series for 108 years, and NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, are also shortlisted.

After finishing second in 2014 and 2015, Nico Rosberg finally won the Formula One World Championship last year and has earned nomination for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

Joining him are Olympic world-record breakers Almaz Ayana and Wayde van Niekerk, and three teams who performed heroically in 2016: English Premier League champions Leicester City, European Championship quarter-finalists Iceland and Olympic Rugby Sevens gold medal winners Fiji.

The Rio Paralympic Games provide all six Nominees for the highly respected Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award; swimmers Ihar Boki from Belarus and New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe; visually impaired Cuban sprinter Omara Durand, Iran weightlifter Siamand Rahman, Swiss wheelchair racer Marcel Hug and Italian fencer Beatrice Vio.