Dakar Rally 2018: CS Santosh and Hero MotoSports aim for top 10 finish

Over the next two weeks, CS Santosh and his team’s skill and preparation will be tested by some of the toughest terrain and conditions in the world, as well as luck. It’s the Dakar Rally and as the Indian rider’s chief technology officer, Marcus Braunsperger, points out, “anything can happen” in the 9000-km rally spanning three countries – Peru, Bolivia and Argentina.

Santosh, who is riding in his fourth Dakar, is representing Hero MotoSports this time. The other Indian rider in the mix -- KP Aravind -- is riding for Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team.

This is first time the gruelling rally is being held in Peru after 2013, and the sand dunes in this South American country will test the riders. The race will then enter Bolivia where the competitors will face high mountain roads. In Argentina, they will traverse through a bit of both kind of terrain.

To add to the challenge, the temperature can vary from sub-zero to above 45 degree Celsius, at times in a day’s span. The average speed of the riders will be 100 km/h.

Santosh finished 47th in the 2017 Dakar and is hoping for a better finish this time around.

©Sherco TVS Factory Rally team riders Arvind KP (right) and Adrien Metge. (RallyZone - Edoardo Bauer)

“For me, the priority is to finish the race. And a podium finish would be great. I am racing for the first in Peru and am really excited about riding on the sand dunes,” the 34-year-old said before the start of the race on Saturday. Santosh’s best finish till date at Dakar was 36th in 2015.

Santosh’s team also has Joaquim Rodriguez, who finished 12th in 2017, and newcomer Oriol Mena.

Marcus, Hero MotoSports’ Chief Technology Officer, said that a lot would depend on luck.

“Preparation wise we are placed greatly. Our bike is in great shape. The riders are in great shape physically and we are expecting good finish from them,” he said.

“However, a lot depends on luck. There will a stretch of more than 100 km when the riders will be without any support. The teamwork will be crucial. Reading the roadmap will also be crucial. A single wrong turn can cost you the rally. If all goes well, that is if no riders are injured and the machine stays fine, we can expect a top 10 finish.”

The 40th Dakar has witnessed participation of 500 competitors from 60 countries, who will cover a stretch of almost 9,000 km. Out of the 14 stages, seven will include 100 per cent dunes/off-piste, one marathon stage for all categories and one marathon stage for bikes and quads only.