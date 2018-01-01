 Delhi Dashers rout Hyderabad Hunters in Premier Badminton League | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 01, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi Dashers rout Hyderabad Hunters in Premier Badminton League

Delhi Dashers thrashed Hyderabad Hunters 5-0 in a Premier Badminton League (PBL) tie at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi on Sunday.

other sports Updated: Jan 01, 2018 10:21 IST
Delhi Dashers’ Vincent Wong Wing Ki celebrates after defeating Hyderabad Hunters’ Lee Hyun Il in the Premier Badminton League tie at New Delhi
Delhi Dashers’ Vincent Wong Wing Ki celebrates after defeating Hyderabad Hunters’ Lee Hyun Il in the Premier Badminton League tie at New Delhi(PBL)

Delhi Dashers blanked Hyderabad Hunters 5-0 in a Premier Badminton League (PBL) contest at the Siri Fort Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Delhi began the tie with a bang as their Russian men’s doubles pair of Ivan Sozonov and Vladimir Ivanov breezed past Indonesia-South Korean combination of Markis Kido and Yoo Yeon Seong 15-9, 15-11.

Delhi’s Vincent Wong Wing Ki defeated Lee Hyun Il 13-15, 15-11, 15-4 in Hyderabad’s ‘Trump Match’ to add one more point for the hosts. More importantly, the defeat in the men’s singles contest left Hyderabad’s tally into the negative (-1).

Hyderabad needed reigning Olympic women’s singles champion Carolina Marin to deliver. And the two-time world champions lived up to her reputation, getting the better of Sung ji Hyun 15-10, 15-12. Despite the loss, Hyderabad trailed 0-2 in the tie.

In the second men’s singles match, Tian Houwei, playing Delhi’s aTrump Match’, defeated B. Sai Praneeth 15-14, 14-15, 15-10 to give the hosts an unassailable 4-0 lead, sealing the tie.

In the final match, Ashwini Ponnappa and Vladimir Ivanov went past Pia Zebadiah and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 15-11, 15-12 to make it 5-0. The win ensured that they end their home leg in an emphatic fashion.

more from other sports
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you