Delhi to host India Open boxing tournament from January 28, 2018

The national capital will host the inaugural India Open International Boxing Tournament for senior men and women from January 28 to February 1 in 2018.

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh revealed this during the felicitation ceremony of Indian pugilists who won medals in the AIBA Youth Women’s World Championships in Guwahati last month.

“This is the first time that BFI is hosting an elite event of this stature and magnitude,” Singh said.

READ | Mirabai Chanu reveals she contemplated quitting weightlifting after Rio failure

Singh also divulged that India will field a team in the upcoming World Series Boxing, AIBA’s professional league. The team will be fully supported and sponsored by BFI.

India had a team in the WSB till 2010 in Mumbai Fighters. The team eventually pulled out due to lack of sponsorship.