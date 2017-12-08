 Delhi to host India Open boxing tournament from January 28, 2018 | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 08, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi to host India Open boxing tournament from January 28, 2018

The inaugural India Open boxing tournament will take place in New Delhi from January 28 to February 1, 2018.

other sports Updated: Dec 08, 2017 19:09 IST
The inaugural India Open International Boxing Tournament will take place next year in New Delhi.
The inaugural India Open International Boxing Tournament will take place next year in New Delhi.(Getty Images)

The national capital will host the inaugural India Open International Boxing Tournament for senior men and women from January 28 to February 1 in 2018.

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh revealed this during the felicitation ceremony of Indian pugilists who won medals in the AIBA Youth Women’s World Championships in Guwahati last month.

“This is the first time that BFI is hosting an elite event of this stature and magnitude,” Singh said.

READ | Mirabai Chanu reveals she contemplated quitting weightlifting after Rio failure

Singh also divulged that India will field a team in the upcoming World Series Boxing, AIBA’s professional league. The team will be fully supported and sponsored by BFI.

India had a team in the WSB till 2010 in Mumbai Fighters. The team eventually pulled out due to lack of sponsorship.

more from other sports
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you