F1: Charles Leclerc, Marcus Ericsson to race for Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2018

The names of Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson as drivers for Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team was announced by Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne

other sports Updated: Dec 02, 2017 17:19 IST
Drivers Marcus Ericsson of Sweden (left) and Charles Leclerc of Monaco unveil the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team car on the occasion of its official presentation in Arese, Italy, on Saturday. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team will compete in the 2018 Formula One World Championship.
Drivers Marcus Ericsson of Sweden (left) and Charles Leclerc of Monaco unveil the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team car on the occasion of its official presentation in Arese, Italy, on Saturday. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team will compete in the 2018 Formula One World Championship. (AP)

Formula Two champion Charles Leclerc will graduate to Formula One with Sauber next season while Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson stays in the lineup despite failing to score a point in 2017.

The long-awaited announcement was made by Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne at a presentation of Alfa Romeo’s new partnership with the Swiss team on Saturday.

Ferrari-backed Leclerc, from Monaco, had been expected to get the drive but Ericsson’s future had been in doubt after he ended the season as the only driver to compete in every race without scoring a point.

The decision leaves German driver Pascal Wehrlein, Ericsson’s team mate this year, facing an uncertain future with former champions Williams the only remaining team with a vacancy.

