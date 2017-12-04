FIH Hockey World League Final, India vs Germany, live score: IND trail 2-0

The Indian hockey team look to regain their confidence ahead of the FIH Hockey World League Final quarterfinals as they take on Germany in their final group stage match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. With one draw and one loss under their belt, the hosts are currently at the bottom of Group B and if they lose against Germany, India will have to face the top team of the other pool in the quarters. Follow live score of FIH Hockey World League Final, India vs Germany here.

20:06 hrs IST: End of the first half. Germany lead 2-0 against India.

20:02 hrs IST: Penalty corner for India. But the shot was saved by the keeper.

20:00 hrs IST: A good run by the Indian attackers, but it was blocked once again.

19:58 hrs IST: Just one attack in the game so fair for India and the shot was easily saved by the German keeper.

19:55 hrs IST: Finally, an attack from India but the final ball was not threating enough.

19:53 hrs IST: GOAL! Max Grambusch scores as Germany lead 2-0 against India.

19:51 hrs IST: Germany are dominating the game completely and India will have to improve their game if they want to take any points from this match.

19:49 hrs IST: Martin Haner scores from the penalty corner as Germany lead 1-0.

19:47 hrs IST: Penalty corner for Germany! Big chance.

19:45 hrs IST: End of Quarter 1. The score remains 0-0.

19:42 hrs IST: We are almost at the end of the first quarter, but both teams have been unable to create any significant scoring chance.

19:39 hrs IST: The problem continues for the Indian hockey team as they have already played a number of aimless passes in this game.

19:36 hrs IST: A good attempt by Germany, but it was blocked well by the Indian defenders.

19:34 hrs IST: Possession wise, it has been all Germany till now. They are playing small passes among themselves to keep control of the ball.

19:32 hrs IST: Good start for India as they are pressing the German attackers quite well.

19:30 hrs IST: We are officially underway!

19:26 hrs IST: “We need to overcome our inconsistent showing in further matches, including the one against Germany tomorrow (Monday). Yesterday, we couldn’t repeat what we did against Australia in the opening game,” coach Sjoerd told Hindustan Times at the end of his team’s practice on Sunday

19:23 hrs IST: The teams are coming out and we are minutes away from the start of the game.

19:20 hrs IST: The Indian hockey team have not performed that well in this tournament and today will once again be a big test for the players.

19:16 hrs IST:

Come guys ......good luck for the last pool match VS Germany 🇩🇪 #7.30 live on @StarSportsIndia #JunoonJeetka pic.twitter.com/bTFRTfvmjG — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) December 4, 2017

19:10 hrs IST: Germany is currently at the top of the group standings with four points.

19:04 hrs IST: If India loses tonight, they will face the top team in Group A.

18:56 hrs IST: India are currently at the bottom of Group B with just one point from two matches.

18:49 hrs IST: Welcome to the live blog of the FIH Hockey World League Final match between India and Germany.

The hosts were able to hold world champions Australia to a 1-1 draw in their opening match, but their ‘inconsistency’ came back to haunt them as the hosts were beaten 3-2 by lower-ranked England.

Placed at No. 6, India is just a spot below Germany in the world rankings and the hosts will surely be looking to improve their performance ahead of the business end of the competition.