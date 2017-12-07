FIH Hockey World League Final: Stomach bug hits England, Netherlands players

Ahead of their FIH Hockey World League Final quarter-final matches on Thursday, three players each from the Netherlands and England men’s hockey team have fallen victim to ‘stomach issues’ . The teams are staying at Bhubneshwar’s Mayfair Lagoon hotel.

The issue has not gone down well with the English team management in particular. According to an Indian Express report, England’s chief coach Bob Crutchley has termed the situation ‘far from ideal’, hinting at a lapse on the part of the organisers in ensuring food safety norms.

“They missed the first game and we are not entirely sure why. There are other teams in our hotel who’ve got the same problem. Our doctor is concerned for the health of players and we are trying our best to ensure players don’t get it,” Crutchley said according to the Indian Express ahead of their team’s quarterfinal clash with Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.

READ | Hockey World League Final: India beat Belgium in thriller, enter semis

With the ongoing event serving as a precursor to next year’s hockey World Cup, which will be also played in Odisha, the issue has brought embarrassment to the hosts.

Odisha sports Secretary Vishal Dev, however, said that all the hotels hosting eight participating teams have been made aware of food safety norms and a daily inspection of kitchen and supplies is taking place.

“The issue came to my knowledge earlier this week. We have asked our food safety team to conduct a daily check of the kitchen and the ingredients. It started on Tuesday, and will be done in every hotel where the teams are staying,” the secretary was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

READ | Drag-flick isn’t the only way to take penalty corner, says Floris Jan Bovelander

The news of players suffering from stomach bug was confirmed by Netherlands captain Seve van Ass who said that three of his players — Thijs van Dam, Joep de Mol and Pirmin Blaak — fell sick due to food-related issue. The English players who fell ill are David Ames, Harry Martin and Brendan Creed.

Earlier this year in Pune during the Australian cricket team’s tour to India, Australian opener Matt Renshaw had to leave the field midway while batting due to a stomach upset.