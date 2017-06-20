FIH Hockey World League: India punished for wasted chances, says Roelant Oltmans

India’s winning run in the Hockey World League Semi-Final ended after the Netherlands handed Manpreet Singh’s team a 3-1 thrashing at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre at the Olympic Park here on Tuesday.

It could have been worse but for some smart goalkeeping by Akash Chikte, who saved three certain goals in the first 10 minutes of the match. Both Manpreet and coach Roelant Oltmans admitted India made many mistakes in their last Pool B game.

“This was our toughest match in the group and we had our chances, too. The good thing is that we came back after being three-nil down but didn’t do enough and got punished,” said coach Oltmans.

Oltmans was not worried with India’s inability to convert the three penalty corners against the Dutch. India tried Harmanpreet Singh in all three and hardly showed any variations.

“The more important part of the tournament is still to come,” Oltmans said, hinting that India had more tricks up their sleeves.

The Dutch coach was concerned that India couldn’t withstand the pressure that the Netherlands created. “We made too many mistakes and didn’t execute our plans well. The Dutch goals were turnover goals and we should have done better (stopping them),” said Oltmans.

“We were not under pressure. Holland took their chances well and we could not. We did not play well as a team,” said Manpreet.

India, who finished No 2 in Pool B, play their quarterfinals on June 22.