FIH ranking: Indian women enter world top 10 after winning Asia Cup hockey

Indian women have entered the top 10 in the latest international hockey federation (FIH) world rankings by virtue of winning the Asia Cup in Japan on Sunday. The Rani-led Indian team beat China 5-4 in a shootout to clinch the Women’s Asia Cup after 13 years.

The Indian women’s hockey team relegated Spain to the 11th position. India gained two places in the FIH rankings released on Monday. Indian women had last won the Asia Cup in New Delhi in 2004.

The Indian team won the women’s Asia Cup hockey title in Japan after 13 years. (Hockey India)

The top three women’s teams remain unchanged as world and European champions the Netherlands retain number one spot, with England (Great Britain) in second and 2017 Pan American Cup champions Argentina in third.

USA have dropped down to seventh, with 2017 Oceania Cup winners Australia replacing them in fourth position. New Zealand and Germany also leapfrog USA, taking up fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Hockey India on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh each to the 18-member Indian women’s hockey team and chief coach Harendra Singh. The support staff will get Rs 50,000 each.

MEN’S RANKING

Olympic champions Argentina remain the number one ranked men’s team after winning the Pan American Cup back in August. October’s Oceania Cup winners Australia retain second position however European rising stars Belgium have moved up to third after picking up the silver medals at the 2017 EuroHockey Championship.

Pakistan continue to climb back up the FIH rankings, leapfrogging Korea into 13th position while the biggest rise was Wales who moved up eight places into 24th position. India remain static at sixth spot.