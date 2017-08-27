 Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by TKO, extends unbeaten record to 50-0 | other sports | Hindustan Times
Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by TKO, extends unbeaten record to 50-0

Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor to win their money-spinning superfight and clinch his 50th straight victory.

other sports Updated: Aug 27, 2017 11:11 IST
Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor via tenth round TKO.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor via tenth round TKO. (USA Today Sports)

Floyd Mayweather outclassed Conor McGregor with a 10th-round stoppage here Saturday to win their money-spinning superfight and clinch his 50th straight victory.

Former welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who had emerged from a two-year retirement to take on the Irish mixed martial arts star, took his time to get going before dominating from the fourth round.

The end came with a tired Conor McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks, prompting referee Robert Byrd to intervene and declare a technical knockout.

It was an explosive finale to their much-hyped contest at the T-Mobile Arena which proved surprisingly competitive in the early rounds as McGregor managed to land a string of scoring punches.

But once Mayweather began to find his range and McGregor wearied rapidly, there was only going to be one winner.

The 40-year-old American scored at will after the fourth round, snapping back McGregor’s head with a series of stinging blows.

McGregor somehow survived an onslaught in the seventh round when a right counter from Mayweather staggered him badly.

Finally McGregor’s resistance broke in the 10th when a Mayweather right sent him lurching across the ring.

A hard left put him on the ropes and another hook saw him bent over and helpless, prompting the stoppage.

The fight had followed a largely expected script but Conor McGregor, in his first ever boxing appearance, by no means embarrassed himself.

Floyd Mayweather will now head into what he says is a permanent retirement with a perfect 50-0 record, one better than heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano.

The American is also expected to be around $200 million wealthier, taking his career earnings to around $1 billion.

Conor McGregor, who was an unemployed former plumber four years ago before emerging as one of the biggest stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is expected to earn around $100 million.

