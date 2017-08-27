Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, Las Vegas, live boxing score, updates: Odds favour Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather takes on Conor McGregor in one of the most intriguing match-ups in the history of combat sports, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a 49-0 undefeated career record, American great Mayweather is aiming to extend his streak to a record-breaking 50-0. Irishman Conor McGregor is the popular underdog going into the bout. Having crossed over the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for this one-off bout, the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) poster boy is aiming to shatter all odds and end Mayweather’s perfect career record. Get Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, live boxing updates, here. (PREVIEW)

08:30 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the live coverage of the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor bout.

Billed as the ‘Fight of the Millennium’, both boxers will come out of the bout with massive paydays, irrespective of the result.

McGregor has trained extensively in recent weeks in preparation for this bout. Will the king of the octagon he be able to adapt to the relatively new surroundings of a boxing ring?

Or will the 29-year-old UFC lightweight champion prevail over his 40-year-old opponent? The world is watching!